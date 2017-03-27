NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Van Gaal to help in Dutch coach search

2017-03-27 20:37
Louis Van Gaal (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Louis van Gaal featured prominently as Dutch media speculated over possible coaches for the national team but the country's football association (KNVB) wants him to help search for Danny Blind's replacement, De Telegraaf reported on Monday.

Blind's 20-month tenure ended after a 2-0 loss in Bulgaria on Saturday left the Dutch in fourth place in their World Cup qualifying group and facing an uphill struggle to reach next year's tournament in Russia.

“We hope to have a new coach in place quickly but it won’t be ready in one week,” KNVB technical director Jean Paul Decossaux said on Sunday.

“A foreign trainer is also an option. Our list of candidates can be made up of whoever is going to take Dutch football forwards. That will undoubtedly include Ronald Koeman although we know he is also under contract with his club,” Decossaux added.

Koeman, manager of Premier League club Everton, has told Dutch media he is not available.

The 65-year-old Van Gaal has previously said that he has now retired from coaching. He has had two spells as Netherlands coach, taking the team to third place at the 2014 World Cup.

Since he left to join Manchester United, however, the Dutch side have been in freefall, failing to qualify for last year's European Championship and in serious danger of not making the World Cup.

Read more on:    netherlands  |  louis van gaal  |  soccer
