International

United defender Jones out of Germany friendly

2017-03-21 19:27
Phil Jones (Supplied)
Burton-on-Trent - Manchester United defender Phil Jones is out of England's friendly with Germany on Wednesday after suffering an unspecified injury in training, the Football Association said.

England manager Gareth Southgate has no plans to call up a replacement for the 25-year-old, who is also ruled out of the World Cup qualifier at home to Lithuania on Sunday.

The FA said Southgate will "assess his options" after Wednesday's friendly in Dortmund.

Complicating Southgate's selection for the Lithuania clash is that Jones's fellow central defender, Chelsea captain Gary Cahill, is suspended.

Southgate's options for the centre-back spots are Jones's United team-mate Chris Smalling, Manchester City's John Stones and Burnley's uncapped Michael Keane.

2017-03-20 11:56

