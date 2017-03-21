NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

UEFA president: Few countries can host World Cup

2017-03-21 15:01
Aleksander Ceferin (Getty Images)
Related Links

Prague — There are only a few countries in Europe that would be able to host a 48-team World Cup, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said Tuesday.

FIFA decided in January to expand its biggest event from 32 to 48 teams for the 2026 tournament.

Speaking during a visit to the Czech soccer federation's headquarters, Ceferin pointed out that it will be hard to find many countries capable of providing a dozen suitable stadiums to host the tournament.

"I think maybe two countries, three countries in Europe, not more," said Ceferin, who was elected in September to succeed Michel Platini as president. "Nobody in Africa, maybe China, maybe USA, and that's it. Forty-eight is a big number, it will be interesting."

Ceferin previously said Europe will seek at least 16 places in the expanded 48-team lineup.

The United States is considered to be one of the favorites to host the 2026 World Cup.

The UEFA president also reiterated his thoughts on the Champions League and European Championship. He said the governing body of European soccer was happy about the recently approved changes in the Champions League which gave the continent's top four leagues an automatic four entries each into the group stage.

"Our plan is that the format and access list doesn't change anymore," Ceferin said. "Any super league, any closed league is out of the question concerning UEFA."

Ceferin said the national federations and clubs were not properly informed about the changes in the past. He added that the five biggest soccer nations bring in 86 percent of UEFA revenues, and take 60 percent.

"So it was not easy for the leadership of UEFA before my elections, there was quite a lot of pressure," Ceferin said.

Last year, UEFA also completed changes to the entry list, how clubs are ranked and seeded, plus distribution of prize money for the 2018-21 seasons in the Champions League and Europa League.

Ceferin also praised the increase in teams that participated at Euro 2016 in France, saying 24 teams "is the right number."

"It was a good competition," Ceferin said. "Many small nations qualified and did well. At the same time, it was the biggest revenue for UEFA so far."

The next continental tournament will be held across Europe in multiple countries, but Ceferin again said he would like to limit the number of host countries.

"Two countries and not more," Ceferin said, adding that staging Euro 2020 is "not an easy job for UEFA."

"It will not happen again in the future," Ceferin said, "at least while I'll be there."

Read more on:    uefa  |  fifa world cup  |  aleksander ceferin  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Penalty! Read now ...

2017-03-20 11:56

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Morkel: One wicket for VIP status Tough RWC draw awaits 7th-ranked Boks Stransky crashes out of Cape Epic Prologue FIFA bans referee for life over Bafana penalty Stransky on the mend after horror Cape Epic fall
Cheetahs to get Super Rugby payout if axed? WATCH: Emotional Wawrinka calls Federer an 'asshole' Klaasen, Ram land Indian Wells title Aguero leveller keeps Liverpool at bay Sharks, Bulls hardly shout ‘contenders’

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Sharks most impressive of SA sides
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who would you like to see take over as Bafana Bafana coach following Shakes Mashaba's sacking?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 