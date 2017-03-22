NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
UEFA boss vows transfer system reform

2017-03-22 21:08
(File)
Estoril - UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin vowed on Wednesday to reform the transfer system to stem the talent flow towards the richest clubs.

"We'll develop something akin to tax on luxury goods or limits on squad size," Ceferin said on the sidelines of a UEFA congress in Portugal.

"This would be done to stop one or two clubs gathering all the best players to their team," he added. "We cannot allow the size of a few clubs to drown out the smaller ones."

In a January report UEFA said there had been a dramatic shift of talent and finance towards richer clubs over the past six years.

Figures in that report said the top 15 clubs in Europe had seen their financial turnover increase 148 percent in that time while for the other 700 clubs this increase had been just 17 percent.

Ceferin has also vowed that there will be no European super league formed under his watch.

The UEFA chief added that football officials should not be afraid to embrace technology and that lessons can be learned from big business.

"We should approach Silicon Valley and understand the strategies of the big technology innovation companies," he said.

"We cannot live in fear of them, or fail to understand them because we ourselves do not. They must be our ally, because they are already our children's ally."

"UEFA has the greatest football on earth - and why not allow everyone to maximise their experience and taste of it? We can bring our fans into the game."

The proposed reforms over good governance will be voted upon by Europe's national associations at next month's UEFA Congress in Helsinki.

Read more on:    uefa  |  soccer
Mark Keohane previews big SA derby
 
 
