NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

Turkey or Germany to host Euro 2024

2017-03-03 23:58
Cristiano Ronaldo kissing the Euro trophy (Getty Images)
Related Links

Lausanne - Germany and Turkey look set to contest the right to host Euro 2024 after confirming themselves as the only candidates as the deadline for applications passed on Friday.

A joint bid from the four Nordic nations of Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway had been prepared but was decided against in the end.

The German Football Association (DFB) declared their candidacy back in January, having last hosted a major tournament with the 2006 World Cup.

"The 2024 European Championship could be a major project for the whole of German football," DFB president Reinhard Grindel said.

"We'll be presenting a high quality dossier featuring the best ten stadiums in Germany," he added.

Turkey's intentions weren't revealed until last month, with Turkish Football Federation (TFF) president Yildirim Demiroren making the announcement on February 15.

"I want this candidature to be victorious," said Demiroren after three previous failed bids to host the tournament.

Turkey had been a candidate to host final stage matches for the 2020 showpiece but withdrew its bid to concentrate on the 2024 event.

They also lost out to Tokyo to host the 2020 Olympic Games.

The 2020 European Championship will be hosted across 13 European cities with the semi-finals and the final taking place in London at Wembley stadium.

Read more on:    euro 2024  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Penalty! Read now ...

2017-03-03 11:18

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bok centre to dedicate match to late mother 21 Proteas offered CSA contracts Black Caps try bizarre tactic to unsettle AB Classy Chiefs beat 14-man Blues Fleck resisted picking Scotland's Jones
White fancies Springboks return Naas: No need for Boks to employ Italy tactics Queiroz or Renard, who is getting the Bafana job? Proteas must seal it in house of ghosts Keeping Coetzee sadly no April Fools' joke

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane's Super Rugby Week 2 picks and SA Rugby backing Allister Coetzee
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who would you like to see take over as Bafana Bafana coach following Shakes Mashaba's sacking?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 