NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

Troubled Gascoigne hurt in hotel incident

2016-12-28 12:14
Paul Gascoigne (AFP)
Related Links

London - Former England star Paul Gascoigne was hospitalised after an alcohol-fuelled altercation at a London hotel, British media reported on Wednesday.

Gascoigne, 49, was accused of "racially abusing" fellow customers, groping women and throwing money around, witnesses said.

London's Metropolitan Police said officers were called to a disturbance at the Ace Hotel in east London on Tuesday evening and a 49-year-old man was taken to hospital with a head injury.

Gascoigne's spokesperson Terry Baker told the Daily Mirror: "He hasn't been arrested. He's about to be released and sent home."

Police said the former Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder was in a "stable condition" in hospital and inquiries were ongoing.

Witness Alvin Carpio wrote on Twitter that Gascoigne appeared "very drunk" and had been "kicked down the stairs" by someone.

Gascoigne, popularly known as 'Gazza', was fined £1 000 in September for making a racist joke about a bodyguard during his one-man show.

Regarded as one of England's most talented players, he won 57 caps for his country, but has battled alcoholism since retiring in 2004.

Read more on:    paul gascoigne  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Klopp: We battled with Stoke tactics

2016-12-28 09:52

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Johan Botha dreaming of Australian call-up Brock Lesnar's UFC career over? PICS: Wayde meets Liverpool legend Proteas bowlers pile on the pressure in PE Ana Ivanovic set to retire?
Tiger Woods poses as 'Mac Daddy Santa' Lancashire shut gate on Petersen CSA launches Proteas milestone program 5 memorable 'Shakes' Mashaba quotes Petersen apologises after 2-year ban

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who would you like to see take over as Bafana Bafana coach following Shakes Mashaba's sacking?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 