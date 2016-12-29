NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

Tevez top of the money charts

2016-12-29 19:40
Carlos Tevez (TEAMtalk)
Paris - With his transfer to Shanghai Shenhua, Carlos Tevez has become the biggest-earning footballer in the world, making even more than compatriot Lionel Messi and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo.

A source close to the player told AFP that the 32-year-old former Manchester United and Manchester City striker will make around €38 million a season in China.

At the moment, Tevez banks a relatively modest €2 million a season with Boca Juniors.

According to Portuguese media, Real Madrid star Ronaldo earns €23.6 million a season while Barcelona ace Messi boasts a salary of €20 million.

Ronaldo and Messi are also lagging behind Brazil's Oscar whose switch from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG last week guarantees him €24 million each season.

Football's top five salaries (based on media reports):

1. Carlos Tevez (ARG/Shanghai Shenhua/CHN) €38 million a season

2. Oscar (BRA/Shanghai SIPG/CHN) €24 million

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (POR/Real Madrid/ESP) €23.6 million

4. Lionel Messi (ARG/Barcelona/ESP) €20 million

. Hulk (BRA/Shanghai SIPG/CHN) €20 million

Read more on:    carlos tevez  |  soccer
