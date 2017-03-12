NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

Son shines but Kane injury mars Spurs stroll

2017-03-12 18:51
Son Heung-min (Getty Images)
Related Links

London - Son Heung-Min's hat-trick fired Tottenham into the FA Cup semi-finals, but his side's 6-0 victory against Millwall was overshadowed by Harry Kane's potentially serious ankle injury.

Kane limped off in the 10th minute at White Hart Lane after his ankle twisted awkwardly.

The England striker was sidelined with another ankle problem earlier this season and the injury is a major worry for Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

England manager Gareth Southgate will also be concerned as he is due to name his squad for forthcoming fixtures against Germany and Lithuania.

Tottenham are looking to win the FA Cup for the first time since 1991 and close the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea, but those ambitions would be much harder to achieve without their leading scorer.

Despite Kane's absence, Tottenham were too strong for third tier Millwall and they marked the last FA Cup tie at the Lane before the stadium is demolished, with a commanding quarter-final display.

Christian Eriksen opened the scoring and Dele Alli and Vincent Janssen were also on target, but it was Son who took centre-stage with his treble.

Tottenham will discover their opponent for next month's Wembley semi-finals on Monday, but news of Kane will be anticipated even more eagerly.

Given the notorious reputation of Millwall's support, much of the pre-match focus had been on the possibility of crowd trouble.

There was a tense atmosphere outside the stadium before kick off, but a huge police presence managed to contain the threat of serious violence despite bottle throwing and minor scuffles.

Inside, a large segregated area was used to keep Millwall and Tottenham fans apart, with a line of stewards wearing orange hard hats in case missiles were thrown.

Millwall arrived with a 17-match unbeaten run that included FA Cup upsets of Bournemouth, Watford and Leicester, but facing a team of Tottenham's class was a different proposition altogether.

Dominating possession with ease, Pochettino's side battered Millwall from start to finish as they cruised to a 16th win from 18 home games this season.

Kane's injury came early, the England star's ankle twisting badly after Jake Cooper slid into him.

After several minutes of treatment, Kane limped off to be replaced by Danish winger Eriksen.

It was a big blow for Tottenham given Kane's red hot form had brought him eight goals in his last four appearances and 24 for the season.

As Tottenham regrouped, Millwall striker Steve Morison curled wide from 20 yards in a rare moment of alarm for the hosts.

But Tottenham's incessant pressure was rewarded in the 31st minute when Alli chested down a high clearance and Eriksen pounced to drill a low shot into the far corner from just inside the area.

Victor Wanyama powered a header against the crossbar as Tottenham pressed for the second goal, which arrived in spectacular fashion from Son in the 41st minute.

Picked out by Eriksen on the edge of the area, Son cut inside and curled a sublime shot past King.

Son's first goal since January was the perfect way to silence some unsavoury taunts aimed at him by Millwall fans, and the South Korean wasn't finished yet.

Making a perfectly-timed run onto Kieran Trippier's pass, Son got in behind the Millwall defence in the 54th minute and volleyed a fine finish past King.

Alli tapped in Eriksen's cross for the fourth in the 72nd minute and Janssen made it five seven minutes later with his first goal from open play for Spurs since signing last year.

There was still time for Son to be gifted his treble in stoppage-time when King let his shot slip through his legs into the net.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Bucs down gallant Bees

32 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Cape Town Cycle Tour cancelled WATCH: Cyclist blown backwards by epic winds! Twitter reacts as CT Cycle Tour cancelled CT Cycle Tour director: Safety is our first priority As it happened: Sharks 37-14 Waratahs
No excuses this time as AC eyes redemption WATCH: The most passionate Varsity Cup interview ever! Super Rugby season over for Cheetahs lock Jordaan withdraws from FIFA race Dolphins welcome back Proteas duo

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Emotional celebrations at Camp Nou after Barcelona's historic victory
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who would you like to see take over as Bafana Bafana coach following Shakes Mashaba's sacking?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 