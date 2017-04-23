NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

Sanchez caps Arsenal fightback, sets Chelsea final date

2017-04-23 18:49
Alexis Sanchez (AP)
Related Links

London - Arsenal will play Chelsea in the FA Cup final after battling back to beat Manchester City 2-1 after extra-time in Sunday's semi-final at Wembley.

Despite trailing to Sergio Aguero's second half opener, Arsene Wenger's side staged a gritty revival as Nacho Monreal equalised before Alexis Sanchez netted the winner in the additional period.

Arsenal's record 20th FA Cup final appearance gives them a chance to end a difficult season by lifting the trophy for the third time in the last four years.

Read more on:    arsenal  |  manchester city  |  fa cup  |  alexis sanchez  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Rooney scores as United add extra bite to Manchester derby

2017-04-23 17:52

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Side Entry: Time for Etzebeth to ditch the sideshow Sharks, Rebels draw Durban snore-fest Bulls break Cheetahs' hearts at Loftus Bulls rocked by Schoeman's departure Stormers tour off to horror start
British & Irish Lions squad for NZ tour named 25 years: Our best Proteas Test XI McKeever offers SA Rugby solution to Super Rugby poser Jaco Kriel off the hook Joshua to Fury: shut up and get in the ring

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane weighs in on Springbok captaincy debate
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who would you like to see take over as Bafana Bafana coach following Shakes Mashaba's sacking?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 