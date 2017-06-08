NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

Ronaldo stays atop Forbes rich list

2017-06-08 06:44
Cristiano Ronaldo (Getty)
Related Links

New York - Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo remained atop Forbes magazine's list of 100 highest-paid athletes, with Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James moving up to second on a list heavy on NBA players.

The 32-year-old Portugal forward is estimated to have earned a total of $93 million between his football salary of $58 million and $35 million in endorsement income.

It's the second straight year Ronaldo has topped the list, released on Wednesday just days after he spearheaded a 4-1 victory over Juventus that made Real Madrid the first team to retain the Champions League title.

James, with estimated earnings of $86.2 million, was one of 32 NBA players who made the top 100 - up from 18 last year.

He took over second place from the Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, now third with $80 million.

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer ($64 million) and Golden State Warriors guard Kevin Durant ($60.6 million) rounded out the top five - just as they did last year.

The Forbes figures include salaries, prize money and bonuses earned between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017.

Endorsement incomes are an estimate of sponsorships, appearance fees and licensing incomes for the same 12-month period based on conversations with industry insiders.

Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, was the lone woman on the list with an estimated income of $27 million - $19 million of which came from endorsements - to place her 51st overall.

Read more on:    real madrid  |  cristiano ronaldo  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Reds apologise to Saints and drop Van Dijk interest

2017-06-07 22:08

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
British Lions lose first match on NZ tour Loose trio is Coetzee's biggest headache Naka Drotske: My heart is with the Cheetahs Accomplished Cape Town runner killed in hit and run Etzebeth ready to 'climb into' French
Jake: No-one asked me for advice on France Coetzee confident woeful 2016 will not be repeated WP to get permanent 'Black African' cricket club? Gary Player pays tribute to Vincent Tshabalala Edgbaston: SA’s dirty word (or is it?)

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 