NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

Ronaldo rested once more from Real squad

2017-04-26 14:43
Cristiano Ronaldo (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Madrid - Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the Real Madrid squad for Wednesday's trip to Deportivo la Coruna as coach Zinedine Zidane maintained his rotation policy despite defeat by Barcelona on Sunday.

It is the third consecutive La Liga away game Ronaldo has not been included in the Real squad.

However, the European champions have recorded victories at Leganes and Sporting Gijon without the World Player of the Year.

Gareth Bale and captain Sergio Ramos are unavailable through injury and suspension respectively.

Meanwhile, midfielder Toni Kroos is also rested.

Raphael Varane returns from nearly a month out with a hamstring problem to ease the blow of Ramos's absence at the heart of the defence.

Madrid and Barca are locked on 75 points each at the top of La Liga.

However, Real still have matters in their own hands as they have a game in hand on their title rivals.

Read more on:    real madrid  |  cristiano ronaldo  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Soriano scores as Villarreal shock Atletico

27 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
YES, an overseas-based SA team would beat the Boks, but... Eben problem? What problem? As it happened: Cape Town City 3-2 Kaizer Chiefs 50 up for Etzebeth as Stormers ring changes International rugby returns to Soweto
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 9 Weekend soccer recap: 5 talking points Pacquiao declares 'I'm not done yet' Nadal shuts out 10th French Open talk Looks like Lions or bust for SA!

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane lauds the Kings and picks the Sharks to lose
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who would you like to see take over as Bafana Bafana coach following Shakes Mashaba's sacking?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 