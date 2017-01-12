NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

Ronaldo convinced James to stay at Madrid

2017-01-12 18:11
James Rodrigues.(Getty Images)
Madrid - A conversation with Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo convinced midfielder James Rodriguez to turn down the advances of Chelsea, according to a report in the Colombian press.

The future of the Colombia international has become the subject of widespread conjecture this season, with many expecting the 25-year-old to force a move away from the club in the January transfer window.

However, despite a lack of regular first-team football, Rodriguez has rejected a reported £78 million transfer to Chelsea.

And, according to Confidencial Colombia, a conversation between Ronaldo and James was the deciding factor in the midfielder's decision to stay and fight for a place in Zinedine Zidane's starting XI.

Speaking to the assembled press after his side's 3-0 victory over Sevilla in the Copa del Rey, James said: "We all go through bad moments, but a new year starts for me now.

"I am staying in Madrid."

James has made 18 appearances in all competitions this season, bagging four goals in the process.

Madrid next travel to Sevilla in the second leg of the Cop Del Rey round of 16 on Thursday night holding a 3-0 advantage with Zinedine Zidane confirming that he will rest Ronaldo and Luka Modric.

Kick off is at 22:15. (SA time)

Sibusiso Zuma picks Khune in five-a-side Dream Team

2017-01-12 16:52

Els 'disappointed' by SA Open trio snub Former Proteas star tees up at SA Open Chiefs allegedly verbally abused female parking wardens Amla, Duminy centuries fire Proteas ahead Proteas bat first as Olivier debuts
2017 wish list for SA rugby WATCH: Djokovic hits Warne for SIX for charity Jackman: Golden voice wasted Bafana job: Why Pitso prefers staying at 'Downs Chair umpire makes tennis history for SA

JP Duminy pays tribute to Hashim Amla ahead of 100th Test
 
 
