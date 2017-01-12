Ronaldo convinced James to stay at Madrid

Madrid - A conversation with Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo convinced midfielder James Rodriguez to turn down the advances of Chelsea, according to a report in the Colombian press.



The future of the Colombia international has become the subject of widespread conjecture this season, with many expecting the 25-year-old to force a move away from the club in the January transfer window.

However, despite a lack of regular first-team football, Rodriguez has rejected a reported £78 million transfer to Chelsea.

And, according to Confidencial Colombia, a conversation between Ronaldo and James was the deciding factor in the midfielder's decision to stay and fight for a place in Zinedine Zidane's starting XI.

Speaking to the assembled press after his side's 3-0 victory over Sevilla in the Copa del Rey, James said: "We all go through bad moments, but a new year starts for me now.

"I am staying in Madrid."

James has made 18 appearances in all competitions this season, bagging four goals in the process.

Madrid next travel to Sevilla in the second leg of the Cop Del Rey round of 16 on Thursday night holding a 3-0 advantage with Zinedine Zidane confirming that he will rest Ronaldo and Luka Modric.

Kick off is at 22:15. (SA time)