Rodgers signs for 4 more years at Celtic

Glasgow - Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has signed a new four-year contract, days after guiding the club to its sixth straight Scottish league title in his first year in charge.

Rodgers' new deal runs until June 2021 and replaces his rolling contract.

Rodgers, who is in his first job since being fired by Liverpool in September 2015, said "professionally and personally I'm in a good place. A few years ago, I might have been in a rush. But I have learnt to cherish what you have."

Celtic hasn't lost a domestic game this season. The Glasgow club clinched the league title on Sunday and has already won the League Cup. Celtic also is through to the semifinals of the Scottish Cup, putting Rodgers on course to emulate managers Jock Stein and Martin O'Neill by leading the team to the treble.

Rodgers also took Celtic into the group stage of the Champions League in his first season following a two-year absence from the competition.