International

Reaction to Manchester United's emotional Europa triumph

2017-05-25 16:33
Cape Town - Manchester United have never had to play with so much on the line - lifting up an entire city's hopes and spirits...

On Monday evening, an explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester where police confirmed 22 people, including children, were killed and roughly 59 were injured.

It became Britain's deadliest terror attack in 12 years and took place just two days before Jose Mourinho and his charges were set to claim their elusive Europa League title in Stockholm, Sweden.

A night that began with a moment of silence, then applause, in memory of the innocent lives that passed on - United gave a performance that has rarely been seen.

Wearing black armbands, while chants of "Manchester" rang out from their fans in Sweden, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan saw United to a 2-0 triumph in the Europa League final.

In case you missed any reaction from United's emotional win, here are our top THREE stories:

1. 'WE PLAYED FOR THE PEOPLE WHO DIED' - POGBA

Striker Paul Pogba dedicated United's Europa League title triumph on Wednesday to the people killed in Monday's terror attack in Manchester, saying: "We won for Manchester and the country."

CLICK here to read the tributes from United players

2. WE'D EXCHANGE CUP FOR VICTIMS' LIVES - MOURINHO

United manager Jose Mourinho said his side would give up their Europa League trophy if it would bring back the 22 victims of Monday's terror attack in Manchester...

CLICK here to read his moving sentiment to Manchester

3. PAIN AND PASSION FOR MANCHESTER UNITED FANS

Forty-eight hours after a suicide bomb attack scarred their city, United fans watched their team's Europa League final victory with a mixture of pain and passion.

CLICK here to read touching messages from United fans

