International

PSG boss gets 'full support' despite Barca horror show

2017-03-11 10:36
Unai Emery (Getty)
Paris - Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery received the "full and entire support" of the club's demanding Qatari owners on Friday despite presiding over their 6-1 Champions League humiliation at Barcelona.

"Unai has the qualities in which we believe. He has my full and entire support," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelafi told Le Parisien newspaper.

"With him, we will discuss the changes that are needed in the close season. We are going to work to send the strongest signals that will show our ambitions are great."

Barcelona overturned a 4-0 Champions League first leg deficit to win 6-5 on aggregate at the Nou Camp on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals in the greatest comeback in the history of the tournament.

Despite the morale-shattering defeat in Spain, Al-Khelafi insisted that PSG will still be able to attract some of the world's best players to the French capital.

"We still enjoy a magnificent stadium with an increasingly beautiful atmosphere," he added.

"We have the ambition to build the best training centre in the world in the next few years."

The pain of defeat to Barcelona was still burning on Friday with the PSG chief believing that his team had been let down by the referee who awarded the Spaniards two key second-half penalties.

"The outcome of the match could have been different with more clear-sighted officiating," said Al-Khelaifi.

"Everyone saw that Angel Di Maria should have had a penalty that would have made the score 2-3 and kill any suspense. Not to mention that there was no penalty on Suarez late in the game (which was awarded)."

