NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

Pele backs Neymar’s decision to get out of Messi’s shadow

2017-09-04 18:46
Neymar (Twitter)
Related Links

Cape Town - Brazil legend Pele has backed Neymar’s decision to leave Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain.

The French giants broke the world transfer record last month when they completed an astonishing €222 million move to land Neymar from Barca.

Pele has endorsed his compatriot’s decision, stating that the forward needed to move away from the Nou Camp to really showcase his talents.

He told Marca: "At the moment the best player in Brazil is Neymar and I think the move for him was very good because there was huge competition with (Lionel) Messi at Barcelona.

"I think it’s a good opportunity for him and he needed to move because now he can really play and show what he’s capable of. But it’s also very dangerous when you get given that responsibility."

As for Neymar’s hopes of eventually becoming the fifth Brazilian to win the Ballon d’Or, Pele added: "Of course he can.

"Neymar has a football at his feet which is all he needs. Coutinho is a player I think we should all look at too because he is excellent for his team. No doubts at the moment though that Neymar is the one."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

World Cup miracle beckons for war-torn Syria

2017-09-04 18:46

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Heyneke: Marcell offers Boks RWC value Can Anderson emulate Curren, Kriek? Os warns of Wallaby ‘tricks’ at scrum time Bender? Nuggy? Welcome to the world of All Blacks nicknames! Aussies highlight Coetzee’s ‘cheeky sledge’
Os warns of Wallaby ‘tricks’ at scrum time Can Anderson emulate Curren, Kriek? NZ referee for Wallabies v Boks in Perth French giants Toulon hunt WP's Elstadt Venus reaches 39th Slam quarter-final

Latest Multimedia

Boks send message to the world
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 