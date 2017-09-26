Nigeria recall Arsenal's Iwobi for Zambia tie

Abuja - Nigeria on Tuesday recalled Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi for next month's crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against their main rivals Zambia.

The 21-year-old was ruled out of the double-header against Cameroon earlier this month with a thigh strain, but should be fit for the next game in Uyo on October 7.

The Super Eagles top Group B with 10 points and with Zambia on seven and just two rounds of matches to go a win for Nigeria puts them in the finals in Russia.

Also in the group but already out of contention are African champions Cameroon in third with just three while Algeria prop up the table with one point.

Forward Ahmed Musa, who has yet to feature for Leicester City this season, was a surprise call-up after coach Gernot Rohr said his selection was based on current form and match time.

Rohr dropped goalkeeper Dele Alampasu, who has not played for his Portuguese club, Cesarense.

Nigeria squad to play Zambia in Uyo, southern Nigeria, on October 7:

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United/RSA), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC Ifeanyi Ubah), Ayodele Ajiboye (Plateau United)

Defenders: William Ekong (Bursaspor/TUR), Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta/CYP), Leon Balogun (Mainz 05/GER), Elderson Echiejile (Sivasspor FC/TUR), Uche Agbo (Standard Liege/BEL), Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes/FRA), Olaoluwa Aina (Hull City/ENG)

Midfielders: John Mikel Obi (Tianjin Teda/CHN), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC/TUR), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City/ENG), Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense/POR), John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva/ISR), Mikel Agu (Bursaspor/TUR)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City/ENG), Moses Simon (KAA Gent/BEL), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC/ENG), Odion Ighalo (Chang Chun-Yatai/CHN), Victor Moses (Chelsea/ENG), Anthony Nwakaeme (Hapoel Be'er Sheva/ISR)