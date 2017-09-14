Neymar sale helps Barca smash turnover record

Barcelona - Boosted by Neymar's world record move to Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona are set to smash the record turnover for a football club with a €897 million income for the 2017/18 season, the club announced on Wednesday.

"The board have approved a budget for the 2017/18 season that reflects an expected record income of €897 million," said Barca spokesperson Josep Vives.

The figure is up nearly €200 million on the €708 million turnover Barca posted last year.

Neymar joined PSG last month for €222 million.

Barca's growth remains well on course to reach their target turnover of €1 billion euros by 2021.