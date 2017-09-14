NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

Neymar sale helps Barca smash turnover record

2017-09-14 06:23
Neymar (Twitter)
Barcelona - Boosted by Neymar's world record move to Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona are set to smash the record turnover for a football club with a 897 million income for the 2017/18 season, the club announced on Wednesday.

"The board have approved a budget for the 2017/18 season that reflects an expected record income of 897 million," said Barca spokesperson Josep Vives.

The figure is up nearly 200 million on the 708 million turnover Barca posted last year.

Neymar joined PSG last month for 222 million.

Barca's growth remains well on course to reach their target turnover of 1 billion euros by 2021.

Kane end Wembley woe, down Dortmund

2017-09-14 05:30

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
