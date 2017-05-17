Monaco get 50 Cent reward

Monaco - Monaco will get 50 Cent as reward for their "excellent" season, with the American rap star giving a concert to the club who could be crowned Ligue 1 champions on Wednesday.

The free concert on Sunday is reserved for players and staff and Monaco residents, the club said on Wednesday.

Monaco lead reigning champions Paris Saint Germain by three points and will wrap up the French championship if they win or draw against Saint Etienne.

Monaco said 50 Cent had been booked "to celebrate the excellent results by (captain Radamel) Falcao's team-mates".