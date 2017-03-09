NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

Mkhitaryan helps Man Utd to draw in Russia

2017-03-09 22:25
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Getty Images)
Related Links

Rostov-on-Don - Henrikh Mkhitaryan bagged a precious away goal as Manchester United came away from their trip to Russia with a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie against Rostov on Thursday.

On an awful pitch, the state of which had United manager Jose Mourinho fuming on the eve of the game, Mkhitaryan turned in the opener 10 minutes before half-time.

But Aleksandr Bukharov levelled for the home side in the 53rd minute at the Olimp 2 stadium, keeping Rostov hopes alive ahead of next week's return at Old Trafford.

The build-up to the match had been overshadowed by United's complaints about the playing surface and about concerns travelling fans could be targeted by Russian hooligans.

However, the evening passed off without incident inside the ground, where a little over 200 United supporters were in attendance along with ex-United assistant boss Carlos Queiroz, who is these days in charge of Iran.

They saw the visitors extend their recent unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 games as Mourinho made seven changes to the team held by Bournemouth last weekend.

One of those brought back into the starting line-up was Mkhitaryan, and it was he who swept United in front in the 35th minute from close range after good build-up play involving Marouane Fellaini and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Nevertheless Rostov, who are seventh in the Russian Premier League and had already won at home to Ajax and Bayern Munich in Europe this season, drew level thanks to a fine goal shortly after the break.

Timofei Kalachev delivered a ball over the top that was controlled on the chest inside the box and then fired home by Bukharov to secure the draw.

Elsewhere, FC Copenhagen beat Ajax 2-1 in Denmark with Rasmus Falk putting the hosts in front inside a minute.

Danish prodigy Kasper Dolberg levelled for the Dutch giants but Andreas Cornelius headed in the winner for Copenhagen on the hour.

Anderlecht beat APOEL 1-0 in Cyprus with a Nicolae Stanciu goal.

Lyon host Roma in the pick of the remaining five matches, all kicking off at 2005 GMT.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Trump ban could hit World Cup bid - FIFA chief

56 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Son of WP legend set for Stormers start Super Rugby: Weekend teams Proteas, Black Caps finely poised after day two Lions pick rookie at flyhalf Etzebeth leads Stormers, Basson debuts
No excuses this time as AC eyes redemption WATCH: The most passionate Varsity Cup interview ever! Super Rugby season over for Cheetahs lock Jordaan withdraws from FIFA race Dolphins welcome back Proteas duo

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Emotional celebrations at Camp Nou after Barcelona's historic victory
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who would you like to see take over as Bafana Bafana coach following Shakes Mashaba's sacking?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 