NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

Mixed reviews for French video heartbreak

2017-03-29 18:41
Goal decision system (Getty Images)
Related Links

Paris - The experiment with video assistance that backfired on France against Spain earned mixed reviews Wednesday, praised for fairness but condemned for killing the spectacle.

France lost 2-0 in Paris on Tuesday in a game in which the Spanish side benefitted twice from crucial video assistant referee decisions. A goal against the Spanish was disallowed after it was ruled off-side in consultation with the video and a Spanish goal disallowed by the referee for offside was validated by the video review.

For the French, who decided to trial video assistance for the first time at the friendly match, the outcome was galling, even though fans and players recognised the justice and potential benefits of the system.

"If it allows you to correct mistakes, as has been the case here, even though it went against us, that seems to me to be good for justices in sport," said French coach Didier Deschamps.

Spanish counterpart Julen Lopetegui had no arguments with how the decisions played out for his team.

"The refereeing resolved the two actions in a fair manner," he said.

However, it was clear on the night that the video process quickly wore out its welcome when it took more than 10 minutes each time, throwing cold water on the spectacle itself.

It might be fair, admitted French captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, "but is also kills off the joy of scoring a goal".

French striker Antoine Griezmann headed in what appeared to be the opening goal at the Stade de France shortly after half-time, triggering delight in the stands and on the field after France had suffered Spanish dominance throughout the first period. Then came the appeal and the long wait for a verdict.

- Wait to celebrate -

"It is a pain because you have to wait before you can celebrate the goal," he said.

For team-mate Kevin Gameiro, the flow of the match is lost and the lengthy process "breaks the beauty of the game".

The 80,000 spectators at the stadium were left out of the process with no video slow-motion screen to view and saw only the hand gestures of the referee, framing the shape of a TV screen, to show that he wanted a video review.

"That dehumanises the game a bit, and can detract from the spectacle," said former referee Bruno Derrien.

"Football is about sentiments, including that of injustice. Video takes responsibility away from the assistant referees. If I was an assistant I wouldn't lift the flag to call offside anymore because you have video to decide all that."

Use of technology to assist referees favoured by FIFA head Gianni Infantino was first introduced in the 2014 World Cup to determine whether the ball had crossed the goal-line in scoring situations. The process was simple and uncontroversial, unlike the use of video assistance which can sometimes be tricky and require fine judgement.

For Pascal Caribian, the head of refereeing at the French Fotball Federation, there should be no rush to judgement about video assistance which is currently undergoing a two-year trial with a view to possible intoduction at next year's World Cup in Russia.

"It is really necessary to have a large number of games before your judge," he said, saying it was not by chance that FIFA and IFAB, which oversees the rules of the game, have asked for a two-year trial period.

Read more on:    spain  |  france  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Scholes: Pogba has 'done alright' at United

2017-03-29 18:12

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ex-Bok: Is Reinach’s inclusion a joke? Proteas 'saved by rain' as downpour seals series Rain helps Proteas secure R6.5m cash boost SA Rugby flexes muscles on Bosch Div spots potential weakness in NZ rugby
South African rugby NEEDS to host RWC 2023 Lorgat provides latest on T20 Global League Bulls: For starters, where’s the passion? CSA to have 'Fikile ban' overturned? Duminy’s thin ice … it’s cracked!

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane makes his Lions v Sharks pick
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who would you like to see take over as Bafana Bafana coach following Shakes Mashaba's sacking?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 