International

Missed chances frustrates Renard

2017-01-17 14:39
Herve Renard (AFP)
Maano Nekhavhambe - Sport24

Oyem - Morocco coach Herve Renard expressed his displeasure at the way his troops handled matters inside the opposition box following their defeat to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Atlas Lions suffered a 1-0 loss to the Leopards in their opening African Cup of Nations Group C encounter played at the Stade d’Oyem on Monday.

Herve Kage’s 55th minute strike was enough to hand the Central African giants maximum points and marked a positive start to the 31st edition of the continental showpiece.

Renard, 48, hinted that his side lacked efficiency in the opposition box and has urged them to up their game.

“We played very well collectively tonight (Monday),” Renard said in a post-match press conference.

“We did waste a lot of opportunities but DRC only got one in the entire game and made use of it.

“We were not efficient inside the box though we were dominant throughout the game. Football is all about scoring goals, that’s what important because goals win you matches.

“Efficiency is key inside the box but we were not efficient at all.”   

The North African side will be looking to get their campaign up and running when they face Togo on Friday.

Kick off is at 21:00 (SA time).

