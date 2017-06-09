NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

Messi to wed childhood sweetheart

2017-06-09 08:47
Lionel Messi (Getty)
Related Links

Rosario - Football superstar Lionel Messi is to marry his long term partner and mother of his two children, Antonella Roccuzzo, in their hometown of Rosario on June 30, the Argentina striker revealed on Thursday.

"The wedding will be held in Rosario, Argentina, on June 30," Messi's personal communications agency 6Pointer said.

The ceremony between the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and his childhood sweetheart is to be held at Rosario cathedral and many of Messi's Barcelona team-mates are expected, chief amongst them the couple's closest friends, Uruguay striker Luis Suarez and his wife Sofia Balbi.

Messi turns 30 on June 24 and Roccuzzo is 29 and the pair have been living together for nine years and have two children, four-year-old Thiago and baby Mateo.

Read more on:    barcelona  |  lionel messi  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Kane seeking to follow in Ronaldo's footsteps

53 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Four debutants in Springbok starting XV Get the calculators out! How Proteas can make SFs Smith, Aplon to join White in Japan Coetzee: Why I didn't pick Jaco Kriel Proteas: AB’s judgement under scrutiny
Four debutants in Springbok starting XV Mixed fortunes in Paris for SA tennis stars Nadal can win 15 French Opens - Kuerten Eloff to replace Mitchell as USA coach? All Blacks coach scoffs at Super jibe

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 