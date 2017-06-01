NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

Messi to launch amusement park in China

2017-06-01 18:59
Lionel Messi (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Madrid - Argentina superstar Lionel Messi is to branch out into the leisure industry and launch an amusement park in China in 2019, his partners in the venture said on Thursday.

The "Messi Experience Park" will have more than 20 attractions spread out on a site covering more than 80 000m2 in Nankin, south east China.

The park will "immerse visitors in Messi's universe, combining the latest attractions with spaces to take part in the top sport", said audiovisual group Mediapro, who will run the venture alongside Chinese television group Phoenix Group and the Barcelona forward's Leo Messi Management.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, 29, was the second-highest paid sportsman in the world last year, according to Forbes, with an income of 72.6 million, just behind his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo with 78.3 million.

Read more on:    lionel messi  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Comitis: Manyama, Ngoma not for sale

2017-06-01 18:10

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Benni McCarthy: I'm still alive! Steyn joins Boks in Plettenberg Bay Expect a different looking Bok starting XV! Jantjies full of praise for Venter Unsung Lions hero can stake Bok claim
Loftus expecting 40 000 for Boks v France Dash-cam video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest released Bafana drop to 65th in world rankings Unsung Lions hero can stake Bok claim Serena quashes baby's gender rumours

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Scott Dixon's horror Indy 500 crash
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 