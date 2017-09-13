NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

Marcelo extends Real Madrid contract

2017-09-13 22:41
Marcelo (File)
Related Links

Madrid - Real Madrid vice-captain Marcelo extended his 11-year stay with the Spanish giants by signing a new contract until 2022, the club announced on Wednesday.

The Brazilian, 29, has won three Champions League and four La Liga titles in over 400 appearances since joining from Fluminense in 2006.

"Real Madrid and Marcelo have agreed to extend the contract of the player, who will remain tied to the club until June 30, 2022," the club said.

Marcelo will, though, be suspended for Madrid's next two La Liga games after his ban for being sent off for a kick at Jefferson Lerma in Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Levante was also confirmed on Wednesday.

The left-back will be absent for Sunday's trip to Real Sociedad and the visit of Real Betis on September 20.

Real will seek to put a disappointing start to their La Liga campaign behind them when they begin their defence of the Champions League title later on Wednesday at home to Cypriot champions APOEL Nicosia.

Read more on:    real madrid  |  marcelo  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Brave Chiefs end City's unbeaten streak

2017-09-13 21:52

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Folau sparks backlash for same-sex marriage stance WP 'warn' fans trying to sell Bok tickets Boks to face England 4 times in 2018 All Black lock has high praise for Etzebeth Brussow linked with English club
Boks' recent record v All Blacks is pretty bleak! Boks to face England 4 times in 2018 Kings, Cheetahs to share knowledge in PRO14 Stellenbosch 'Kings' unveiled by Zinta SA Davis Cup squad in peak condition

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 