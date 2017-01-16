Mane propels Senegal to winning start

Franceville - Sadio Mane scored from the penalty spot to
send Senegal on their way to a 2-0 victory over Tunisia in their first outing
at the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.
Mane netted from 12 yards with 10 minutes on the clock in
Franceville and Kara Mbodj headed home on the half-hour mark as Senegal became
the first team to win a game at this Cup of Nations after three previous
matches ended in draws.
One of the favourites to win the trophy for the first time
thanks to their status as Africa's top-ranked nation, Senegal are now in
control of Group B after Algeria were held to a 2-2 draw by Zimbabwe earlier in
the day.
Senegal face Zimbabwe next on Thursday while Tunisia meet
Algeria in a north African derby.
Liverpool winger Mane came third in the African player of
the year awards behind winner Riyad Mahrez of Algeria and Gabon's
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Those two had scored in their countries' opening games and
Mane followed their example by getting the breakthrough, sending Tunisian
goalkeeper Aymen Mathlouthi the wrong way from the spot after Aymen Abdennour
had brought down Cheikhou Kouyate.
Anderlecht defender Mbodj then soared above the Tunisian
defence to head home from a corner and leave the Eagles of Carthage facing an
uphill struggle to get back in the game.
There was a rally in the second period sparked by
Sunderland's Wahbi Khazri, who almost netted direct from a corner, while Mbodj
smashed the ball against his own bar when trying to clear.
Youssef Msakni was guilty of missing the target and was also
denied by goalkeeper Abdoulaye Diallo as Senegal held firm.
Indeed, the Lions of Teranga could have netted again,
substitute Ismaila Sarr seeing his misdirected cross come back off the bar with
Mathlouthi beaten.