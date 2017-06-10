NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

Kane to captain England against Scotland

2017-06-10 10:32
Harry Kane (Gallo Images)
Glasgow - Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will captain England in Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Scotland in Glasgow, manager Gareth Southgate announced on Friday.

With Wayne Rooney having again been overlooked, England do not currently have a permanent captain and Southgate said Kane, 23, would wear the armband at Hampden Park.

"Harry Kane will captain the side tomorrow," Southgate told reporters at Hampden.

"I've shared the leadership around and that's been important for us as a team. People said there were a lack of leaders. I don't think that's the case.

"Harry's one of a number of people I could have given the opportunity to. A couple of others have already done it and I wanted to give him that boost for tomorrow's game."

Kane will be making his first appearance under Southgate, having missed England's last six games due to various injuries.

Speaking earlier this week, Kane said he did not think it was too early for him to take on the captaincy.

"For me personally, I don't think so," said the Spurs striker, the Premier League's top scorer in each of the last two seasons.

"I've been captain for Spurs a few times. You wear an armband and it gets built up a lot to be a captain.

"It is a fantastic thing, but in this team -- and in this day and age -- there should be more than just one leader out there.

"Any player growing up as a footballer dreams of being England captain one day and I'm no different."

Asked how Kane had reacted to the news, Southgate replied: "He was pretty chuffed (pleased). It's a great honour for any player and their family."

England are top of UEFA qualifying Group F, four points clear of second-place Slovakia and six points above fourth-place Scotland.

Liverpool right-back Nathaniel Clyne and Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy have both withdrawn from England's squad through injury.

England's supporters will be under scrutiny after two fans were given life bans for making Nazi gestures during March's friendly against Germany in Dortmund and Southgate urged them to behave.

"We've got a fantastic number of supporters coming to the game," he said.

"Everybody is aware after what happened in Germany. The FA have taken strong action. The incidents were unacceptable.

"We want the supporters to get behind us in the best possible way. We represent our country, but so do they and they have to do it in the right way."

Read more on:    england  |  harry kane  |  soccer
Ronaldo shines for Portugal, France lose

2017-06-10 09:25

