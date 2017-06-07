NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

Injured Vardy out of England squad

2017-06-07 20:44
Jamie Vardy (Getty)
Related Links

London - Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has withdrawn from the England squad to play Scotland and France due to a "minor" injury, the Football Association announced on Wednesday.

Vardy, 30, sustained the injury during training on Tuesday and will now miss Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Scotland in Glasgow and next Tuesday's friendly against France in Paris.

"Jamie Vardy has left the England squad as a precaution after picking up a minor injury in training at St George's Park yesterday," the FA said in a statement.

"No further players are due to be added to the squad at this moment in time."

Vardy took his England goal tally to six in 16 appearances with the second goal in March's 2-0 World Cup qualifying win at home to Lithuania.

In his absence, Harry Kane, Jermain Defoe and Marcus Rashford will compete for a starting berth.

Read more on:    england  |  jamie vardy  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Allegri extends deal with Juventus

38 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
British Lions lose first match on NZ tour Loose trio is Coetzee's biggest headache Accomplished Cape Town runner killed in hit and run Naka Drotske: My heart is with the Cheetahs Jake: No-one asked me for advice on France
Jake: No-one asked me for advice on France Coetzee confident woeful 2016 will not be repeated WP to get permanent 'Black African' cricket club? Gary Player pays tribute to Vincent Tshabalala Edgbaston: SA’s dirty word (or is it?)

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 