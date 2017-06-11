NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

Infantino 'confident' in 2022 despite Qatar crisis

2017-06-11 15:21
Gianni Infantino (Getty Images)
Related Links

Lausanne - FIFA is confident the diplomatic crisis sweeping Qatar will normalise and not threaten the 2022 World Cup, the organisation's president, Gianni Infantino, said in an interview published Sunday.

"We are facing a diplomatic crisis," Infantino told Switzerland's Le Matin Dimanche newspaper. "I am confident the region will return to a normal situation."

He told the paper FIFA was "closely watching the evolving situation and we are in regular contact with the highest authorities in Qatar."

But he stressed that Qatar's World Cup was five years away.

"Obviously, if football can offer a small contribution to improve the situation, I won't hesitate to offer my help," he said, while adding that FIFA should stay clear of "geopolitics."

Saudi Arabia and allies including the UAE and Bahrain cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting extremism.

The move triggered the most serious diplomatic flap to hit the region in years and experts have said it could impact the 2022 World Cup.

Since being controversially chosen by FIFA in 2010 as the host, Qatar has maintained that it is a politically secure nation despite its location in a volatile region.

Doha has also emphasised that the tournament serves the entire Gulf, and not just the tiny gas-rich emirate.

Those claims have faced fresh scrutiny during the crisis, possibly invigorating a campaign by critics of Qatar to strip Doha of the tournament.

Read more on:    fifa  |  swc 2022  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

This is what successful land reform looks like

5 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Springboks 37-14 France As it happened: Nigeria 0-2 Bafana Bafana Boks too strong for French at Loftus Steyn – the good, the bad, the untapped Baxter's Bafana reign off to an emphatic start
Lions duo to spend Currie Cup in Japan This is not the time to be bashing AB I can't help but be a nervy Bok fan... Gary Gold chats to Sport24 Schwartzel, Oosthuizen paired with Stenson in US Open

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 