NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

He's back! Former Red Devil Veron out of retirement

2016-12-29 12:26
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Juan Veron (Getty Images)
Related Links

Buenos Aires - Former Red Devil Juan Sebastian Veron is set to return to the football field after coming out of retirement.

The 41-year-old former Manchester United star has reportedly signed an 18-month long contract with Argentine club Estudiantes.

Veron retired in 2014, but promised to put his boots back on for the 2017 Copa Libertadores if supporters bought 65% of the hospitality boxes at the team’s new stadium.

He will donate his salary to the club.

The former World Cup star, who won the 2002/03 Premier League title while at Old Trafford, is also chairman of Estudiantes.

Veron’s first match will be against Bayer Leverkusen in the Florida Cup on January 8, according to the club’s website. He will also play in the league.

The 73-cap Argentine international made the switch to United in 2001 for a record £28.1 million after winning the UEFA Cup with Parma and Serie A with Lazio.

He then signed for Chelsea in 2003 for £15 million, but spent three of the next four years on loan at Inter Milan and Estudiantes.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Redmond sending off was harsh, says Puel

31 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas in the pound seat in PE One Protea in McGrath's Test XI Vaughan picks 3 Proteas in Test XI for 2016 Philander’s drought breaking … fast Cook, Elgar: A firm catches fire
Amla dismissal makes Test history Hazard: This is the best Chelsea squad since my arrival Cook, Elgar: A firm catches fire Bolt to focus on 100m in swansong season 'Relaxed' Cook silences his critics

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who would you like to see take over as Bafana Bafana coach following Shakes Mashaba's sacking?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 