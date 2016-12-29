He's back! Former Red Devil Veron out of retirement

Buenos Aires - Former Red Devil Juan Sebastian Veron is set to return to the football field after coming out of retirement.



The 41-year-old former Manchester United star has reportedly signed an 18-month long contract with Argentine club Estudiantes.

Veron retired in 2014, but promised to put his boots back on for the 2017 Copa Libertadores if supporters bought 65% of the hospitality boxes at the team’s new stadium.

He will donate his salary to the club.

The former World Cup star, who won the 2002/03 Premier League title while at Old Trafford, is also chairman of Estudiantes.

Veron’s first match will be against Bayer Leverkusen in the Florida Cup on January 8, according to the club’s website. He will also play in the league.

The 73-cap Argentine international made the switch to United in 2001 for a record £28.1 million after winning the UEFA Cup with Parma and Serie A with Lazio.

He then signed for Chelsea in 2003 for £15 million, but spent three of the next four years on loan at Inter Milan and Estudiantes.