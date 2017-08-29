Goalkeeper Pickford out of England squad

Burton-on-Trent - Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has withdrawn from England's squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia due to injury, the Football Association announced on Tuesday.

The uncapped 23-year-old, who joined Everton from Sunderland, has returned to his club for treatment on a muscular injury.

England manager Gareth Southgate has three other goalkeepers at his disposal in Joe Hart, Jack Butland and Tom Heaton, so has not drafted in a replacement.

"Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has left the England camp and returned to Everton," the FA said in a statement.

"Having reported to St George's Park (England's training base) on Sunday evening, the 23-year-old underwent an assessment on a muscle injury sustained playing for his club.

"After discussions between England and Everton medics, it was decided it was in the player's best interests to return to Finch Farm (Everton's training ground) for further treatment."

Meanwhile, Nathaniel Chalobah, Kieran Trippier, Jake Livermore and Phil Jones all missed England training on Tuesday with minor injuries.

Watford midfielder Chalobah joined Tottenham defender Trippier, West Bromwich Albion midfielder Livermore and Manchester United defender Jones in sitting out the session at St George's Park as a precaution.

However, the quartet are expected to be fit for England's qualifiers.

England, who top their World Cup qualifying group, play Malta in Ta'Qali on Friday before hosting Slovakia at Wembley on Monday.