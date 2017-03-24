NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
FIFA removes Blatter-era plaque

2017-03-24 17:21
Sepp Blatter (AFP)
Zurich - FIFA has taken down a monolithic reminder of former president Sepp Blatter from its headquarters.

Since the building officially opened at a cost of $200 million in 2007, a metre-plus high silver metal plaque listing members of that year's Blatter-chaired FIFA Executive Committee was fixed to a stone column in the reception area.

Visitors could read an inauguration message in French above names headed by Blatter, who is serving a six-year ban for unethical conduct.

Most men on the list have since been sanctioned by FIFA's ethics committee, indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice or are under investigation by Swiss federal prosecutors.

Four medal-sized circles of gray stone have replaced the plaque's settings in the wall.

FIFA did not immediately provide a reason for the plaque's absence.

Read more on:    fifa  |  sepp blatter  |  soccer
