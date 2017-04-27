NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
FIFA confirms video replays for 2018 World Cup

2017-04-27 08:51
FIFA (File)
Santiago - FIFA has confirmed that video replays will be used at the World Cup for the first time in 2018.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had already stated that he wanted the technology to be used in Russia, and now he has ended any doubt.

Speaking in Santiago, Infantino said "at the 2018 World Cup we will have video referees, because so far the results are very positive."

The International Football Association Board, the game's lawmaking body, is in its second year of trials with various versions of video assistant referees (VAR).

Infantino says "we are going to help the referee to not make any mistake, or commit less mistakes, and we are going to give a bit more of justice to football."

Man Utd drumbeat booms for flagging Pep

3 minutes ago

