NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

FIFA chief Infantino meets Mugabe

2017-02-25 09:43
Gianni Infantino (Getty)
Related Links

Harare - FIFA president Gianni Infantino met Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe on Friday a day after he attended a birthday party for the country's football chief, an official said.

Zimbabwe Football Association spokesperson  Xolisani Gwesela confirmed that Infantino had paid a courtesy call on Mugabe at State House, but gave no details.

The 46-year-old Swiss-Italian jetted into Harare from Johannesburg on Thursday to attend the birthday party of Zimbabwe football chief Philip Chiyangwa.

"It's really a pleasure to be here, I feel at home, away from home," Infantino, who was the guest of honour at the birthday, said in a speech in which he referred to Chiyangwa as "my dear friend and brother.

"My presence here is to celebrate a man whose love for the beautiful game I do not doubt," he said, adding he first met Chiyangwa on a bus in South Africa in the run up to the FIFA presidential election.

There they discussed football, "our love for the game and desire to see it develop in Africa and across the world".

Gwesela said 12 football association presidents from across Africa, politicians and other high-profile personalities attended the party at a five-star hotel where Chiyangwa wore a light pink suit and pink shoes.

The party was to jointly celebrate Chiyangwa's 58th birthday and his election as COSAFA president.

Chiyangwa, recently elected head of southern Africa football umbrella football body COSAFA, has come under fire over his birthday celebrations.

CAF president Issa Hayatou has condemned the Zimbabwean for inviting to the party various non-COSAFA African officials.

Chiyangwa is campaign manager for Ahmad Ahmad, a former Malagasy government minister who is challenging Hayatou on March 16 for the CAF presidency.

Hayatou, who has ruled CAF for 29 years, reportedly believed the party was a front and the real purpose was to rally support for Ahmad.

The Cameroonian, who is seeking an eighth four-year term as head of the Cairo-based organisation, has been challenged for the post only twice.

CAF did not support Infantino in the 2016 FIFA elections, publicly backing Bahraini Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al Khalifa instead.

Nigerian Football Association president Amaju Pinnick described Chiyangwa as "an astute leader and the future of African football".

Read more on:    fifa  |  gianni infantino  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Leicester axe Ranieri to save cash jackpot

57 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Reds 28-26 Sharks Kepler: Hansie fixed matches long before getting caught Error-prone Sharks beaten in Brisbane Call for SA to lose a Super Rugby franchise Sharks edged, but some bright signs
Philander harbours ODI ambitions Death overs still shaky for Proteas Sutton keeper may have bitten off more than he can chew Kolisi named Stormers skipper 9 South Africans in the money at cash-rich IPL

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane's Super Rugby Week 1 predictions!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who would you like to see take over as Bafana Bafana coach following Shakes Mashaba's sacking?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 