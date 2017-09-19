NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

FIFA bans Caribbean FA chief for six years

2017-09-19 21:48
Related Links

Zurich - FIFA suspended Caribbean Football Union president Gordon Derrick from the sport for six years on Tuesday after he was found guilty of several ethics violations.

Derrick becomes the latest in a long line of football executives sanctioned by FIFA's ethics committee, which has thrown dozens of people out of the sport over graft.

In a statement, FIFA said the case centred on "alleged conflicts of interest, offering and accepting gifts and other benefits, mismanagement of funds, abuse of position and disloyalty".

A native of Antigua and Barbuda, Derrick was also fined 30,000 Swiss francs ($31,154).

Derrick had last year sought to take charge of the governing body for football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF) -- after the two previous chiefs were brought down by their own corruption scandals.

But Derrick was barred from running in the CONCACAF vote after failing a background check by FIFA's compliance committee.

Read more on:    fifa  |  gordon derrick  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Sigurdsson: Everton can turn it around

2017-09-19 19:06

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Etzebeth: Leave our loved ones alone! Stransky at a loss to explain Boks' demise Feuding partner lays fraud charges against WP Rugby Mitchell: Boks need new exits strategy Allister has ignored Bok danger signs
7 most embarrassing moments in Bok history Mitchell: Boks need new exits strategy Defiant Coetzee: We're on the right track Venter urges Bok fans to keep the faith WRAP: English Premiership

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 