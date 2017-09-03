NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

Fee frenzy for stars rolls on

2017-09-03 06:36
Neymar (Twitter)
Related Links

Mondli Makhanya

-

Johannesburg - One former England player predicts the world will see the first billion-pound transfer within the next 20 years.

Some have likened the August football transfer window to Black Friday – a frenzy of irrational shopping.

People buy a year’s supply of toilet paper, only to find out a week later that they can’t afford to buy ham and cheese for the children’s lunch box. Or they splurge on an extra TV set when what they really need are new tyres for the car.

In the soccer transfer window, the same impulses are at play. Club owners buy players they have no use for and often realise a few months into the season that they wasted their money.

The sums spent this month would be enough to feed a Third World country, cure its malaria problem and enable it to vaccinate its children against measles and chicken pox.

This window will be best remembered for catapulting transfer fees for soccer’s stars into unknown galaxies. Think about it – when Real Madrid bought Ronaldo for €94 million (R1.4 billion at today’s exchange rate) in 2009, we held our palms to our open mouths in amazement. When Gareth Bale completed a €100 million move to the same team in 2013, it was asked if one player could really be worth that much. The same question was asked when Paul Pogba joined Manchester United for €105 million last season.

All these figures now pale in comparison to the €222 million PSG paid Barcelona for Neymar, and the €180 million it paid for young Kylian Mbappé to move from rivals Monaco. The €105 million that Barcelona paid Dortmund for Ousmane Dembélé, Neymar’s replacement, looks quite ordinary.

Even the lower fees – if one can call them that – are astronomical. The €44 million Manchester United spent to get Nemanja Matic from Chelsea seems low. As is the €44 million they paid for Monaco star Tiémoué Bakayoko. Next season, the €85 million Manchester United will fork out to beat Chelsea to get Romelu Lukaku’s signature will hardly elicit shock.

Many football luminaries have expressed outrage at the spiralling fees. They argue that it is distorting the market and concentrating power in the hands of a few. What is making the situation worse – and raising xenophobic hackles – is that much of it is being fuelled by money from the Middle East, where playboy barons view owning a football club no differently to having a fleet of Bugattis and Maseratis.

In England, the nationalist sentiment that drove the bangers and mash brigade to Brexit is offended by the Arabian, American and Eastern European tycoons who prefer glamorous foreign superstars to home-grown talent.

Even Manchester United manager José Mourinho, who has achieved much of his success at various teams by spending lavishly on big talent, has complained that this trend is dangerous for football.

Former England star Stan Collymore – who in 1995 broke the record with a €9.2 million transfer from Nottingham Forest to Liverpool – has called for this “silly money” culture to be reined in.

Collymore was enraged that even average players such as Kyle Walker are now in the €40 million to €50 million range.

“Sometime soon, one of football’s governing bodies is going to have to step in and sort out this transfer madness once and for all. Where it ends, I don’t know, but in the next two decades, mark my words, we will see the world’s first billion-pound player,” Collymore wrote in The Mirror.

Collymore is probably being conservative with his prediction of two decades. After all, it took only one season to leap from Pogba’s €105 million to Neymar’s €222 million record fee.

Read more on:    neymar  |  kylian mbappe  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Hlatshwayo shoulders blame for Cape Verde defeat

48 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kings taught harsh lesson in PRO14 opener Sharapova in 'Where is Wozniacki?' jibe Cheetahs’ PRO14 campaign off to losing start Now scratchy Cheetahs run into Rassie Cullinan convicted over child maintenance
Cheetahs’ PRO14 campaign off to losing start 10-man Bafana go down to Cape Verde John Hart chats to Sport24 Etzebeth is the right choice for Bok captain! AB 'excited' over Gibson's appointment

Latest Multimedia

Boks send message to the world
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 