NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

English FA invites brain disease research

2017-03-30 18:55
English FA (File)
Related Links

London - England's football authorities on Thursday invited applications for independent research into whether playing the sport heightens the risk of degenerative brain disease in later life.

It follows a campaign by the family of former West Bromwich Albion striker Jeff Astle, whose 2002 death from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) was linked to repeatedly heading heavy leather footballs.

The Football Association and players' union the Professional Footballers' Association made the call for research following 18 months of consultation and analysis.

"This is a crucial issue for the FA and one that we feel passionately about addressing," the FA's head of medicine, Charlotte Cowie, said in a statement.

"Dementia is a debilitating disease, which places extraordinary emotional and physical burdens on both sufferers and those close to them.

"Player welfare is paramount and it is increasingly important that the football authorities investigate further whether there are any potential risks associated with heading the ball, as this is a unique feature of our game."

The focus of the independent study will be the question: "Is the incidence of degenerative neurocognitive disease more common in ex-professional footballers than in the normal population?"

The FA and PFA will jointly fund the project. The closing date for the submission of research proposals is May this year.

Research into links between football and brain damage in later life is thin on the ground.

A recent British study published in the journal Acta Neuropathologica found the brains of four out of six former players with dementia showed signs of CTE, far in excess of the average rate of 12 percent.

World governing body FIFA says there is no conclusive proof that heading a ball or other sub-concussive impacts increase the risk of brain disease.

Read more on:    football association  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Barca job 'impossible' for Pochettino

2017-03-30 18:23

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bok jersey has lost its meaning - Jean Super Rugby: Weekend teams Weather gods turn on Proteas! Div spots potential weakness in NZ rugby Ex-Bok: Is Reinach’s inclusion a joke?
South African rugby NEEDS to host RWC 2023 Lorgat provides latest on T20 Global League Bulls: For starters, where’s the passion? CSA to have 'Fikile ban' overturned? Duminy’s thin ice … it’s cracked!

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane makes his Lions v Sharks pick
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who would you like to see take over as Bafana Bafana coach following Shakes Mashaba's sacking?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 