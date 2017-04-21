NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

El Clasico: Barca out to redeem themselves

2017-04-21 11:58
Lionel Messi (File)
Related Links

George Dearnaley

Cape Town - Barcelona, still reeling from their Champions League exit against Juventus in mid-week, face arch-rivals Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Sunday. 

Kick-off is at 20:45 (SA time).

Real will be buoyed by their 6-3 aggregate win against German champions Bayern Munich and Ronaldo’s hat-trick will certainly have given the star player a huge boost ahead of El Clasico.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s appeal against Neymar’s 3-match ban was rejected by the Spanish Referee’s Authority and the Brazilian will miss his first Clasico since arriving in Spain. 

The Brazilian was given a second yellow against Malaga in a league match 2 weeks ago and would only have missed 1 match, but he was handed an additional 2-match ban for clapping sarcastically at the 4th official!

Barcelona, in 2nd position, are 3 points behind Real who lead the table and also have a game in hand. Should Barca not win this match, it will put Real in a very powerful position to win their first league title since the 2011/12 season and rub further salt in the wounds of a seemingly disjointed Barca team who are facing criticism from all quarters. There is also no confirmation yet as to who will take over the head coaching role at the club next season with names of possible candidates being mentioned every day - an unsettling situation for everyone at the club. 

Meanwhile, former star player and current coach Zinedine Zidane has been given a confidence boost by club president Florentino Perez who is quoted in the local media as saying that no matter what happens this season, Zidane will be in charge of Los Blancos next season.

I expect this to be a tense match and much will depend on how well the referee controls the emotions of the players. Lionel Messi will be looking to bounce back from his own personal disappointment in mid-week where the star player looked slightly out of sorts and defender Gerard Pique will have to handle the abuse that is certainly going to be thrown his way by the 85 000 home supporters after some of his social media comments he made after Real had beaten Bayern.

My prediction is a 1-1 draw with at least 1 red card!

NEXT ON SPORT24X

WRAP: Nedbank Cup

2017-04-21 08:01

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Sorry, Stormers … it’s early tour pain! Serfontein: Decision to leave was personal Super Rugby: Weekend teams Venter’s opinion based on incorrect conclusions - agent Brendan Venter hits out at rugby agents
British & Irish Lions squad for NZ tour named 25 years: Our best Proteas Test XI McKeever offers SA Rugby solution to Super Rugby poser Jaco Kriel off the hook Joshua to Fury: shut up and get in the ring

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane weighs in on Springbok captaincy debate
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who would you like to see take over as Bafana Bafana coach following Shakes Mashaba's sacking?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 