International

Draxler joining PSG - Wolfsburg

2016-12-24 22:06
Julian Draxler (Getty Images)
Berlin - Germany forward Julian Draxler will move from Wolfsburg to Paris Saint Germain in January ending a long-standing transfer battle with the Bundesliga side.

German and French media gave a transfer fee of between 36 million and 40 million.

The clubs did not give financial details of the deal but Draxler will sign a four and a half year contract in January, Wolfsburg said.

The move had been expected after the 23-year-old World Cup winner publicly said he wanted to quit Wolfsburg.

His attitude had caused tensions at Wolfsburg.

"Those who want to leave should be allowed to go. It should have already been settled in the summer!" said team-mate Mario Gomez.

"This kind of attitude always brings confusion in a team," Wolfsburg coach Valerien Ismael commented recently.

The French champions were just one of several clubs on the trail of the player known for his speed and dribbling ability.

"We have had intense and constructive discussions with Julian Draxler and his management as well as with Paris Saint-Germain in recent days and finally achieved a very good result for all sides," Wolfsburg's head of sport Olaf Rebbe said in a club statement.

"Of course I am sad to see Julian go, because he is an outstanding player," Ismael added in the statement.

"On the other hand, I think this is the right move for everyone.

"In both recent games against Frankfurt and Gladbach he once again gave everything he had, and showed that he cares about our club. I hope he finds a new challenge in France."

Draxler cost Wolfsburg 35 million when he transferred from Schalke in August 2015. But he never really settled.

PSG director of football Patrick Kluivert has been on the lookout for reinforcements after a poor start to the campaign by the French side. PSG are third place in Ligue 1 at the halfway stage, five points behind leaders Nice.

PSG must also face Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Draxler will compete with Angel di Maria, Hatem Ben Arta and Lucas for a place on the PSG wings.

Bild newspaper published a photo of Draxler with Kluivert holding a PSG shirt with the number 23. The German player must still undergo a medical before signing after the transfer market opens on January 1.

julian draxler
Moyes rules out Defoe sale

2016-12-24 22:05

