NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

Conte, Mourinho feud as Kante sinks United

2017-03-14 06:32
Jose Mourinho (AP)
Related Links

London - N'Golo Kante blasted Chelsea to a fiery 1-0 win over 10-man Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Monday as Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho feuded on the touchline.

Kante's superb second-half strike that eliminated the holders came after they had midfielder Ander Herrera sent off before the interval for two fouls on Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

Incensed by United's aggressive approach in the first half, furious Chelsea manager Conte confronted United boss Mourinho and the pair had to be separated by the fourth official.

Mourinho also whacked the ball dangerously close to Conte in the final moments as he tried to return it to the pitch, prompting another angry exchange with the Italian.

Conte had the last laugh thanks to Kante and Chelsea's club record 13th successive home win booked them a semi-final showdown with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley next month.

The Premier League leaders, now unbeaten in their last 12 meetings with United, remain on course for the double in Conte's first season since being appointed as Mourinho's permanent successor.

"Hazard started the game and couldn't play. All the people look at this and then judge," Conte said of the red card.

It was another frustrating return to Stamford Bridge for former Chelsea manager Mourinho, who watched United suffer only their third defeat in all competitions since being thrashed 4-0 by his old team in October.

"Michael Oliver is a referee with fantastic potential but in four matches he has given three penalties and a red card (against United). I cannot change that," Mourinho said.

After a draining trip to Russia for a Europa League tie last week and, with the second leg against Rostov looming on Thursday, this always looked a daunting fixture for United, who were without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial due to suspension and injury.

Penned in by United in the early stages, Hazard didn't take long to emerge as Chelsea's driving force and he set the tone with a balletic turn that left Chris Smalling trailing in his wake.

Hazard's shot was pushed away by David de Gea and it took an even better save from the United goalkeeper, plunging to his right, to keep out Gary Cahill's close-range effort from the ensuing corner.

United's response was to target Hazard and Herrera earned a booking for a crude body-check before Phil Jones followed up with a crunching challenge.

Mourinho accused Hazard of diving and he responded to a volley of abuse from Chelsea fans by raising three fingers, in reference to the number of titles he won during his two spells at the Bridge.

Hazard was undeterred and launched into another incisive run past Jones that ended with a blast over the bar.

When Hazard embarked on another dribble near the half-way line, Herrera reached out a leg and the slightest contact sent the Belgian tumbling.

Referee Oliver had seen enough and showed Herrera a red card for his second booking.

Mourinho had a wry smile about the decision, but Conte wasn't amused by the treatment of Hazard and the Italian had to be pulled away from the United boss by the fourth official as he protested about Antonio Valencia's foul on Marcos Alonso moments later.

Chelsea fans barraged Mourinho with chants of "you're not special anymore" and Oliver called the managers together to tell them to calm down as the tie threatened to boil over.

United had done their best to ruffle Chelsea, but Conte's side kept their cool and broke the deadlock in the 51st minute thanks to the most unlikely scorer.

Kante had scored just once since joining Chelsea last year, but that goal came against United and he was about to torment Mourinho again.

Taking possession 25 yards from goal, Kante shifted the ball too quickly for Paul Pogba to close him down and smashed a low strike past De Gea from 25 yards.

Marcus Rashford had a golden opportunity to equalise when his surge took him through on goal, but Thibaut Courtois's fine save condemned United to a painful exit.

Read more on:    manchester united  |  fa cup  |  jose mourinho  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Guardiola: Players won't be fatigued against Monaco

2017-03-13 22:03

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Cyclist blown backwards by epic winds! No refunds for riders in cancelled CT Cycle Tour 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 3 Boks slump to lowest ever ranking Durban loses 2022 Commonwealth Games - reports
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 3 WATCH: Cyclist blown backwards by epic winds! Kings skipper: Ref was soft on Stormers Blitzboks go down in Vancouver final Federer cruises, Anderson ousted

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Emotional celebrations at Camp Nou after Barcelona's historic victory
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who would you like to see take over as Bafana Bafana coach following Shakes Mashaba's sacking?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 