NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

Cisse 100% confident of Valbuena sex tape exoneration

2017-09-16 17:19
Djibril Cisse (TEAMtalk)
Related Links

Paris - France international Djibril Cisse insisted he's done nothing wrong over the Mathieu Valbuena sex tape scandal in an interview published on Saturday.

The former Liverpool and Marseille striker told l'Equipe he was "one million percent" confident he will be exonerated of any wrongdoing.

"If I'd done something stupid I'd own up to it," said Cisse, 36, who currently plays for Yverdon in the Swiss third division.

"Apart from informing Mathieu and telling him to be careful, I can't see what I can be reproached for.

"Those who deserve it will be convicted, but I'm one million percent confident."

The interminable sex tape affair broke in 2015 after Valbuena, who now plays for Fenerbahce in Turkey, was the victim of an attempt to blackmail him over the intimate tape.

His fellow France international Karim Benzema of Real Madrid and Cisse were amongst a number of people accused of involvement in the blackmail attempt.

Benzema and Cisse are both under investigation for "complicity to and attempted blackmail".

Read more on:    djibril cisse  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Palace set record losing start in EPL

2017-09-16 15:50

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Other live scores | View video clips
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: All Blacks 57-0 Springboks Dark day as Boks humiliated by All Blacks Bumbling Boks suffer worst Test defeat - ever! Bok ratings: Eish, back to Stone Age Coetzee: I won't say it was a horror movie, but ...
WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 10 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership Smit: Why not rotate SA teams in PRO14? Pierre Spies chats to Sport24

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 