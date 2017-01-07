NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

Chapecoense back in training after air crash

2017-01-07 09:33
Chapecoense.(Getty Images)
Related Links

Sao Paulo - Brazilian football team Chapecoense on Friday held its first training session since its squad was wiped out in a plane crash in November.

The club from southern Brazil on January 21 plays its first game since the tragedy which forced it to rebuild its squad from nearly nothing.

Leaning on crutches, one of the injured survivors of the crash, defender Helio Neto, 31, greeted new members of the squad in their dressing room.

The players were presented to the media before starting their first training session at the team's Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco.

"Today we set out on a new path," the club's new president Plinio David De Nes Filho said in comments quoted by local media.

"May it be filled with hope, optimism, determination, effort and much solidarity."

The tragedy cut short the club's fairy tale rise from obscurity to the finals of the regional Copa Sudamericana tournament.

Nineteen Chapecoense players and 24 other club members died when the plane crashed in the Colombian mountains on November 28 as they flew to compete in the final.

Chapecoense has finalized the signings of five new players and plans to sign 20 overall to rebuild the squad.

The club will host Brazilian league opponents Palmeiras for a friendly match on January 21.

Its first competitive fixture since the disaster will be at home against Joinville on January 26.

Read more on:    chapecoense  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

WRAP: FA Cup

2017-01-07 08:12

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Domingo launches scathing attack on Rossouw Faf: Abbott's departure a 'red flag' Kolpak shocker forces CSA rethink Wayne Westner dies in hostage drama Fanie, Symmo back Abbott's wantaway call
Proteas v Oz Test itinerary announced Hash’s 100th: celebration, plus scrutiny Rabada: It would be sad to see Abbott go Tributes flood in for 'troubled' Westner Rabada: Amla is not a robot

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who would you like to see take over as Bafana Bafana coach following Shakes Mashaba's sacking?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 