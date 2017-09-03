NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

CAF postpones CHAN inspection visit to Kenya

2017-09-03 21:01
Related Links

Nairobi - The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has called off its final inspection visit to Kenya to assess preparations for the 2018 African Nations Championship, officials said on Sunday.

A delegation was expected in Nairobi on September 7 but the current political situation in Kenya following the Supreme Court's decision to annul the results of last month's presidential poll has cast doubt over the country's chances of hosting the 16-team tournament.

"We have just been informed that in the light of the recent happenings CAF will be sending its second vice-president Constant Omari to assess the political and security situation of the country, before they can proceed with the inspection visit," Football Kenya Federation (FKF) chief Nick Mwendwa said.

Omari, who is also the president of the Democratic Republic of Congo's Football Association (FECOFA), arrived in Nairobi on Sunday and is expected to meet Mwendwa and Kenyan sports minister Hassan Wario to discuss the implications of the Supreme Court ruling.

A re-run of the presidential election has been ordered within the next 60 days, triggering the likelihood of intense political activity in the country over the next two months.

Kenya has identified five stadiums to host the January 12 to February 4 championship, which is reserved exclusively for footballers playing in their domestic leagues.

Read more on:    chan 2018  |  caf  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Rush knew Woodburn would stick with Wales

2017-09-03 19:25

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kings taught harsh lesson in PRO14 opener Federer looks to bond with Nadal Clobbered? Yes, but Kings may rise... again Fognini kicked out of US Open after foul-mouthed rant Now scratchy Cheetahs run into Rassie
Clobbered? Yes, but Kings may rise... again Djokovic becomes father to baby girl WRAP: PRO14 - Week 1 WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 8 Federer looks to bond with Nadal

Latest Multimedia

Boks send message to the world
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 