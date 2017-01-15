NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

CAF apologises for AFCON anthems gaffe

2017-01-15 06:24
AFCON 2015
AFCON 2015
Related Links

Libreville - Africa Cup of Nations organisers issued an apology on Saturday after a "technical incident" stopped the national anthems being played before Cameroon's meeting with Burkina Faso in Libreville.

"A technical incident due to a sound system failure disrupted the kick-off," read a statement released by the Confederation of African Football.

CAF apologised "to the teams, officials, supporters and viewers" for what it called an "unfortunate incident".

With nothing playing over the sound system at the Stade de l'Amitie, supporters of the two teams took their own cues to sing the respective anthems ahead of the Group A encounter.

Read more on:    caf  |  afcon 2017  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Burkina Faso fight back to hold Cameroon

46 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas destroy Sri Lanka, secure whitewash AB's Test future remains uncertain Stormers announce 5 new signings Crushing defeat my worst moment, says Sri Lanka skipper Peterhansel wins 7th Dakar Rally car title
2017 wish list for SA rugby WATCH: Djokovic hits Warne for SIX for charity Jackman: Golden voice wasted Bafana job: Why Pitso prefers staying at 'Downs Chair umpire makes tennis history for SA

Latest Multimedia

JP Duminy pays tribute to Hashim Amla ahead of 100th Test
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who would you like to see take over as Bafana Bafana coach following Shakes Mashaba's sacking?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 