NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

Burkina Faso challenges FIFA order to replay fixed game

2017-09-19 21:48
Joseph Lamptey (Gallo)
Related Links

Lusanne - The Burkina Faso Football Federation has challenged FIFA's ruling to replay a World Cup qualifying game because the referee was corrupt.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) says the Burkinabe football body filed an appeal against FIFA's decision to order a November replay of South Africa's 2-1 win over Senegal last year.

READ: SAFA accepts FIFA replay ruling, but ...

Burkina Faso calls the ruling by a FIFA World Cup panel "an abuse of power."

FIFA banned Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey for life for awarding the penalty that let South Africa lead 1-0.

Burkina Faso tops the qualifying group on goal difference over Cape Verde with two games left.

Senegal trails by one point but could lead after the replay. Only the group winner advances to the World Cup.

CAS has not set an appeal hearing date.

Read more on:    senegal  |  burkina faso  |  bafana bafana  |  fifa  |  swc 2018  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Long determined to reclaim Southampton place

13 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Etzebeth: Leave our loved ones alone! Stransky at a loss to explain Boks' demise Feuding partner lays fraud charges against WP Rugby Mitchell: Boks need new exits strategy Allister has ignored Bok danger signs
7 most embarrassing moments in Bok history Mitchell: Boks need new exits strategy Defiant Coetzee: We're on the right track Venter urges Bok fans to keep the faith WRAP: English Premiership

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 