Broos hailed Cameroon unity spirit

Libreville - Ahead of the much anticipated 2017 African Cup of Nations final, Cameroon head coach Hugo Broos has heaped his praises on his players for their unity displayed throughout the campaign.

The Belgian born tactician insisted that he has a group of 23 friends who shares the same vision and ambitions to win games for their country.

Broos, 63, hinted that the unity within the Indomitable Lions camp is tremendous and it makes his job much easier.

"When you have a group of players like these, you have a complete team,"Broos said in a press conference.

"These is a group of 23 players and I have never seen this in my coaching career. A congregant of friends who want to play football and doing everything to win the game.

"So for me it's so easier as a coach, I just have to ask them to deliver and they'll fight together as a team.

"Against Senegal it was Vincent Aboubakar who scored a winning penalty and against Ghana it was him again who gave a pass to Basagog to score a second goal.

"I can count on them because we have a group of friends who loves each other.

"If you have a group of players who don't like each other then you'll have plenty of problems on the bench. This is not a problem to us because we have players who wants to win for their country."

The Indomitable Lions will square off against the Pharaohs in the final of the continental spectacle at the Stade de I'Amitie on Sunday.

Egypt defeated Burkina Faso 4-3 on penalties to book a place in the title decider while Cameroon defeated neighbours Ghana 2-0.

History favours the Pharaohs heading to this epic clash as the North African giants has already claimed two finals, in 1986 and 2008, over the West Africans.

Notably, the two sides last clashed in a final back in 2008 in Ghana where Egypt triumphed 1-0 courtesy of Mohammed Zidane solitary strike, capitalising from a blunder by former Cameroon skipper Rigobert Song.

Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 (SA Time).