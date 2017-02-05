NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

Broos hailed Cameroon unity spirit

2017-02-05 13:43
Hugo Broos (Getty Images)
Related Links

Maano Nekhavhambe - Sport24

Libreville - Ahead of the much anticipated 2017 African Cup of Nations final, Cameroon head coach Hugo Broos has heaped his praises on his players for their unity displayed throughout the campaign.

The Belgian born tactician insisted that he has a group of 23 friends who shares the same vision and ambitions to win games for their country.

Broos, 63, hinted that the unity within the Indomitable Lions camp is tremendous and it makes his job much easier.

"When you have a group of players like these, you have a complete team,"Broos said in a press conference.

"These is a group of 23 players and I have never seen this in my coaching career. A congregant of friends who want to play football and doing everything to win the game.

"So for me it's so easier as a coach, I just have to ask them to deliver and they'll fight together as a team.

"Against Senegal it was Vincent Aboubakar who scored a winning penalty and against Ghana it was him again who gave a pass to Basagog to score a second goal.

"I can count on them because we have a group of friends who loves each other.

"If you have a group of players who don't like each other then you'll have plenty of problems on the bench. This is not a problem to us because we have players who wants to win for their country."

The Indomitable Lions will square off against the Pharaohs in the final of the continental spectacle at the Stade de I'Amitie on Sunday.

Egypt defeated Burkina Faso 4-3 on penalties to book a place in the title decider while Cameroon defeated neighbours Ghana 2-0.

History favours the Pharaohs heading to this epic clash as the North African giants has already claimed two finals, in 1986 and 2008, over the West Africans.

Notably, the two sides last clashed in a final back in 2008 in Ghana where Egypt triumphed 1-0 courtesy of Mohammed Zidane solitary strike, capitalising from a blunder by former Cameroon skipper Rigobert Song.

Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 (SA Time).

Read more on:    cameroon  |  egypt  |  afcon 2017  |  hugo broos  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

'Don't let this slip,' Conte tells Chelsea

2017-02-05 12:58

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Machines keeping Joost alive - latest report Joost rushed to hospital, in critical condition Joost update: Responding to loved ones, remains critical Blitzboks thrash England to claim Sydney Sevens Blitzboks cruise into Sydney Sevens final
Sri Lanka crumble to relentless Proteas Regrets? I have a few - 'Daryn of all trades' looks back Frans Steyn loses appeal against foul play ban McIlroy: Tiger 'closer than people think' No 18 was Federer’s greatest triumph

Latest Multimedia

Super Rugby fever ... It's the Bulletjie line dance!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who would you like to see take over as Bafana Bafana coach following Shakes Mashaba's sacking?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 