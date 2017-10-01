NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Barcelona match played behind closed doors

2017-10-01 16:56
Barcelona players in raptures after their victory. (Getty Images)
Barcelona - Barcelona's La Liga match against Las Palmas will be played behind closed doors on Sunday (16:15 SA time) after the Spanish league refused to postpone the match.

At least 91 people have been injured in clashes between police and activists in Catalonia on Sunday over an independence referendum for the region deemed illegal by the Spanish government.

"FC Barcelona condemns the events which have taken place in many parts of Catalonia today in order to prevent its citizens exercising their democratic right to free expression," Barcelona said in a statement.

"Given the exceptional nature of these events, the board of directors has decided that the first-team game against Las Palmas will be played behind closed doors, following the Professional Football League's refusal to postpone the game."

Sublime Kane leaves Pochettino lost for words

2017-10-01 14:08

