Atletico president: Griezmann to Man Utd is fiction

Cape Town - Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has quashed reports linking star striker Antoine Griezmann with a move to Manchester United.



The France international has been linked with Jose Mourinho's side constantly over the past 12 months, but Cerezo insists there is no substance to the reports.

Griezmann's current contract at the Rojiblancos only expires in 2021 and includes a massive £90million buyout clause.

"His recent comments do not surprise me. He gets asked the same question all the time," Cerezo told RMC in response to Griezmann saying the chances of him signing for United were 'six out of 10'.

"I think he is getting a little annoyed at having to answer the same question again and again when everyone knows his situation. The situation is that Antoine is an Atletico player and still has a contract for three or four more years.

"He has never told me that he wants to leave," Cerezo added. "There has not been any approach from Manchester United.

"At the moment, no team has offered us to pay his release clause. And I do not think anyone will meet his clause."