NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

And the winner is ...

2017-01-08 06:05
FAVOURITE: Cristiano Ronaldo is poised to walk away with the award. (Angel Martinez / Real Madrid via Getty Images)
Related Links

Peter auf der Heyde

-

Johannesburg - Just over a year ago, the football world turned its attention to Switzerland, where the 2015 Fifa Ballon d’Or was awarded to Lionel Messi at a glittering gala in the Zurich Congress Hall.

A year later, football’s controlling body will again hand out its annual award in Switzerland, but this time around in a much more low-key event, as Fifa attempts to recover from a year that left the organisation battered and bruised.

The French magazine France Football no longer acts as co-organiser and has resumed its own award, as it did before 2010.

The venue for this year’s ceremony is a far cry from the luxurious Congress Hall and there have been media reports that some of the finalists will not even attend the ceremony.

Regardless of the above, the Best Fifa Awards, which will be announced on Monday, are bound to attract attention as Messi and his nemesis, Cristiano Ronaldo, go head-to-head as they have done continuously since 2008, finishing first or second in all but one of the 11 awards that were handed out since then.

The only gatecrasher was Spaniard Andrés Iniesta, who finished second in 2010 on the back of La Roja’s World Cup win in South Africa.

At the end of last year, Ronaldo had already won France Football’s Ballon d’Or and he is the hands-down favourite to add the Fifa award to his ever-growing number of personal accolades.

Ronaldo and Messi are joined on the three-player short-list by French international Antoine Griezmann.

Notwithstanding his excellent contribution to France’s run into the final of the 2016 Euros and his club side Atlético Madrid making the Champions League final, anything but a distant third place for him would be a huge surprise.

Only Ronaldo, but Messi is the best

Portugal coach Fernando Santos, who is one of the three finalists for the coach award, said he was certain Ronaldo would win.

“I am convinced that Cristiano was the best player of 2016 because of all the things he won: the Uefa Champions League, which he’s already won a few times, and the Euro, a title that has evaded a lot of great players.

“He’s got it now, and he also picked up a number of individual awards throughout the year. There’s no doubt in my mind that he has to win it, or that he will actually go on and do so.”

Messi’s Argentina team-mate Sergio Agüero, does not agree with Santos though.

“He [Messi] is ahead of the rest, including the other nominees. And I’m not just saying that because he’s my friend. I train with him and I see it with my own eyes.

"He does things I don’t see anyone else doing. He’s the best there is.”

Santos, who guided Portugal to success at the Euros, will be challenged for the coach award by Leicester City’s Italian coach, Claudio Ranieri, and Zinedine Zidane, who won the Champions League with Real Madrid.

The former French international is hoping to become the first person to win both the global awards for player and coach.

The Puskas award for the best goal, as well as the best female player and women’s coach, will also be announced on Monday.

Five-time winner Marta is one of the finalists for the women’s award, together with Germany’s Olympic gold medallist Melanie Behringer, as well as last year’s winner Carli Lloyd of the US.

The women’s coach finalists are: Former Germany coach Silvia Neid; Jill Ellis, who won the World Cup with the US in 2015 and Pia Sundhage, who took Sweden to the Olympic final.

The Puskas award contenders are Marlone, Daniuska Rodríguez and Mohd Faiz Subri.

Marlone scored for Corinthians with an acrobatic bicycle kick in a Copa Libertadores match, while Venezuela’s 17-year-old Rodríguez mesmerised two defenders before scoring in a game at the South American Under-17 championship. Subri, meanwhile, scored with a spectacular swerving free kick for Malaysian club FA Penang.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

ANC’s Gwede backs fired Shakes

34 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICS: Caster ties the knot Domingo: Kolpak deals can be a good thing Wiese next to ditch SA for Kolpak deal? No Toulon deal for Bok wing Hendricks Faf: Abbott's departure a 'red flag'
Proteas v Oz Test itinerary announced Hash’s 100th: celebration, plus scrutiny Rabada: It would be sad to see Abbott go Tributes flood in for 'troubled' Westner Rabada: Amla is not a robot

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who would you like to see take over as Bafana Bafana coach following Shakes Mashaba's sacking?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 