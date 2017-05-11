NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Zlatan will play for 'many years'

2017-05-11 18:43
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Getty Images)
Hong Kong - Zlatan Ibrahimovic will continue playing for "many years", the surgeon who operated on the 35-year-old Manchester United striker's knee has said.

Swede Ibrahimovic underwent surgery last week in the United States after suffering major knee ligament damage.

"Fixed, done and stronger", he declared after the operation carried out by Hong Kong-born Freddie Fu and Volker Musahl.

And Fu, in an interview with Thursday's South China Morning Post, gave his football A-list patient a glowing assessment.

"He's so healthy, so strong, biologically, bone morphology, everything, is absolutely very healthy.

"He can still play for many years."

Fu, chairman of the department of orthopaedic surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Centre, has carried out over 20,000 knee operations.

But he said Ibrahimovic was "one of the top athletes I've ever touched, he is in superb shape."

Ibrahimovic faces a long period of rehabilitation and with his United contract due to expire at the end of the season, his future at the club is in doubt.

He was a stunning success in his first season at United, scoring 28 goals in 46 appearances and inspiring the team to victory over Southampton in the League Cup final.

